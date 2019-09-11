Ashura observed with reverence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ashura, the 10th of Muharram was observed with due reverence and devotion here in district on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) -:Ashura, the 10th of Muharram was observed with due reverence and devotion here in district on Tuesday.

On the occasion,police,razakars and special police contingents escorted all processions for maintaining peace in the city.

Processions were taken out from various parts of the city including Daska,Pasrur and Sambrial tehsils of the district.

Quran Khawani was held at various places for the martyrs of Karbala and food was distributed among the poor and needy persons.

While addressing the processions,Zakireen, Ulema and religious scholars highlighted the philosophy of the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) the grandson of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) for upholding the truth, uprightness and for the glory of Islam,adding that islam is a religion of brotherhood,tolerance and peace and also teaches to respect of all religions evenly,they said.