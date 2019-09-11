UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ashura Observed With Reverence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 01:22 PM

Ashura observed with reverence

Ashura, the 10th of Muharram was observed with due reverence and devotion here in district on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) -:Ashura, the 10th of Muharram was observed with due reverence and devotion here in district on Tuesday.

On the occasion,police,razakars and special police contingents escorted all processions for maintaining peace in the city.

Processions were taken out from various parts of the city including Daska,Pasrur and Sambrial tehsils of the district.

Quran Khawani was held at various places for the martyrs of Karbala and food was distributed among the poor and needy persons.

While addressing the processions,Zakireen, Ulema and religious scholars highlighted the philosophy of the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) the grandson of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) for upholding the truth, uprightness and for the glory of Islam,adding that islam is a religion of brotherhood,tolerance and peace and also teaches to respect of all religions evenly,they said.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Poor Karbala Daska Pasrur Sambrial All From Muharram

Recent Stories

OPEC+ Ministerial Monitors to Discuss Need For Dee ..

21 seconds ago

Leak Suggests US Pressures UN Agency to Censor Doc ..

23 seconds ago

Development funds of Rs 69.8 bn released under Pub ..

3 minutes ago

UAE provides emergency relief to Abyan, Yemen

24 minutes ago

Work Ongoing to Prepare Normandy Four Summit in Se ..

3 minutes ago

Israel army bombards several locations in Gaza

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.