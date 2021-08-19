UrduPoint.com

Ashura Passes Peacefully In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Bangash

Thu 19th August 2021 | 10:40 PM

Ashura passes peacefully in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa on Information, Kamran Bangash has said that with the blessing of Allah, Ashura has passed peacefully and no unpleasant incident was reported from the province.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan himself was monitoring security situation and was getting reports about each and every moment.

He said that wherever was required, the Chief Minister was also issuing directives to police and district administration.

He said that all mourning processions and majalis were held in peaceful manner.

The Special Assistant appreciated the role played by media in maintaining peace and harmony in the province. In this connection, he also commended the full cooperation extended by the trading community during the first ten days of Muharram-ul-Harram.

He said that police and other law-enforcement agencies had exhibited exemplary performance. He added that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has appreciated the cooperation of the ulema of all schools of thought and notables.

