Ashura Peacefully Observed In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 29, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Ashura peacefully observed in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, Youm-e-Ashur was observed on Saturday with reverence and religious solemnity in all major cities of Balochistan.

In Quetta, the main procession of the 10th Muharram al-Haram was taken out from Imambargah Nasirabad under the leadership of Baluchistan Shia Conference President Jawad Rafiei.

About 38 small and big mourning processions from different areas of the city gathered at Bacha Khan Chowk, where scholars shed light on the incident of Karbala.

The participants of the Ashura procession, under the leadership of Allma Hussain Yazdani offered the Zuhr prayer.

The speakers while addressing the mourners called upon the Ummah to shun sectarianism, terrorism and conflicts which disintegrate the entire Ummah.

They underlined the need for creating unity among all sects to prevent such conspiracies being hatched against the Muslim Ummah.

They also condemned desecration of Holy Quran and called for exemplary punishment to the perpetrator.

Over 4000 security forces including police, Levies Force, Frontier Corps were deployed to maintain law and order and avert any untoward incident while one battalion of Pakistan Army also remained standby for ensuring security during 10th of Muharram.

All shops, hotels, and houses located on traditional routes of the procession were closed to ensure safe passage of the processions.

Later, the mourning processions after passing through their traditional routes Alamdar Road, Toghi Road, Bacha Khan Chowk, Liaquat Bazar, Prince Road, Mekangi Road peacefully culminated at Punjabi Imambargah.

The control rooms were also set up each at CM House, DIG Police Office, Frontier Corps headquarters to monitor the procession. Apart from this, the mourning procession was also monitored by a helicopter and hidden cameras.

No untoward incident was reported from any parts of the province during the 10th Muharram.

