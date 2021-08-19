UrduPoint.com

Ashura Processions Conclude Peacefully In Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 08:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :All the 112 processions of Ashura Moharram-ul-Haram concluded peacefully in the Bahawalpur district.

According to District Police Officer Bahawalpur Muhammad Faisal Kamran, a total of 112 processions were taken out in Bahawalpur including 5 from category-A, 4 from category-B and 103 from category-C. He told that 33 Majalis were held across the district.

As many as 3301 personnel provided security cover to these processions and Majalis, including 1683 police personnel and 1618 volunteers.

All the processions and Majalis were monitored through CCTV cameras. Four-tier security was deployed at processions and Majalis and metal detectors and walk-through gates were used for security.

District Police Officer Bahawalpur Muhammad Faisal Kamran visited various areas of Bahawalpur district to monitor the security arrangements.

