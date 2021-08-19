UrduPoint.com

Ashura Processions Culminated Peacefully In GB

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 07:40 PM

Ashura processions culminated peacefully in GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :All the Ashura processions taken out in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) were culminated peacefully after passing through the traditional routes amid tight security arrangements.

More than 20 Ashura processions were taken out in different parts of Gilgit-Baltistan. The main procession was taken out from Central Imamia Jamia Masjid Gilgit which after passing through its traditional routes Raja Bazaar, Saddar Bazaar, Jamaat Khana Bazaar, Hospital Road and Khazana Road, culminated at Imamia Jamia Masjid at the time of Maghrib prayers.

The mourners offered Zohrain prayers at Shaheed Captain Zameer Abbas Chowk.

The strict security arrangements were made on the occasion as more than 1200 Police, Rangers, Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts were deployed. The 100 cameras of Safe City project were installed on the procession routes while Helicopters and drone cameras carried out aerial surveillance of the procession.

All entrances and exit points of the city were closed by containers. The cellular network had also been suspended since morning.

