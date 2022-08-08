Ashura sacrifice teaches to stand firm in face of tyrannical forces: NA speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions (RA) were the noblest models in preaching and practicing the Qur'anic philosophy of patience, sacrifice and martyrdom.

In a message to the nation on Yaum-e-Ashura, he said their unflinching faith in Almighty Allah and the Day of Judgment, their exemplary devotion, dauntless courage, and unfailing patience in the way of Allah Almighty was a unique exhibition of the spirit of patience and martyrdom described in the Holy Qur'an.

The speaker said the incident of Karbala reminds us of the great sacrifices of Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for the sake of truth and justice.

He said Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions are a matchless example of Qur'anic teachings, tolerance, sacrifice and passion for martyrdom.

He said it is our collective responsibility to stand firm in the face of the tyrannical forces which are spreading chaos in the society to achieve their nefarious aims.

He said the best way to pay tribute to the martyrs of Karbala is to make commitment on this day to work and devote oneself for the development and strength of the country. "We have to forget our trivial differences and adopt the teachings of islam and promote peace, security and brotherhood," he added.

The Speaker termed the Ashura sacrifice as a great sacrifice against falsehood and said it would be a beacon for those who would come till the Day of Judgment.

Meanwhile NA Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, in a separate message, said on the day of Ashura, the battle was fought between the forces of truth and falsehood, which would continue to impart Muslims a lesson of sustained struggle against oppression.

He said this is the path which the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) taught us to follow and his followers (RA) offered great sacrifices. "Yaum-e-Ashoor reminds us the lesson of adherence to the truth, firmness of belief and being steadfast against tyranny" he added.