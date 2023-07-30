Open Menu

Ashura Security Arrangements Lauded

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2023 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer RPO Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali praised all the officers and jawans of Rawalpindi Police while performing the best duties on Ashura, the 10th of Muharram.

RPO appreciated officers and officials for performing their duties with commitment and dedication during Muharram.

He stated that law and order remained under control while members of peace committees, the business community, and civil society also played their role in maintaining peace.

Rawalpindi Region Police is capable of dealing with all kinds of challenges, he added.

More than 6,000 personnel of law enforcement agencies including policemen, Rangers, and special branches were deployed to provide security cover to the 'Ashura' procession on Saturday.

