Ashura Teaches Patience, Tolerance And Standing Firm Against Oppression: KP Governor

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 07:43 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Wednesday said that the people should abide by the philosophy of Ashura Day which teaches us the lesson of patience, tolerance and standing firm against oppression.

In his message issued here Thursday, the KP Governor said that Imam Hussain (Razi Allah-ho Tala Anho) had offered an everlasting sacrifice of patience affirming to uphold the pride of islam.

Shah Farman said that Imam Hussain (RA) was still alive in the hearts of Muslims and remembered after passage of 1400 years. He said sacrifice rendered by Imam Hussain and his companions in Karbala was a luminary example for the whole of humanity to follow.

"We must not bow down to anyone, it was a commitment that is part of our faith as Muslims,'' the KP Governor added.

