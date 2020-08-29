Ashura uprising is epitome of sacrifice, solidarity: Moosvi

Senior APHC leader Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, paying tributes to the martyrs of Karbala, said that the supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) showed that truth was always victorious and the people should learn from his example

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Senior APHC leader Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, paying tributes to the martyrs of Karbala, said that the supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) showed that truth was always victorious and the people should learn from his example.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, who has been under continued house detention since August 03, last year, in his message said the day of martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) is an event that reminded the immense sacrifices rendered by the martyrs of Karbala to uphold the spirit of islam, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"The great epic of Ashura has a lot of messages and lessons that affect various dimensions of our political, social, and individual life.

It played a major role in terms of making sacrifices and promoting altruism," he added.

He said, "In Karbala, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was an epitome of worshiping God. If it had not been for the uprising of Imam Hussain (RA), the issue of worshiping God would have been ended. Moreover, the Imam fully demonstrated the spirit of altruism and making sacrifices."He added that Imam Hussain (RA) had endured a lot of sufferings for the sake of God, which immortalized him in the eyes of millions of people around the world.

The spirit of making sacrifices and altruism was strikingly remarkable in the fight against injustice, corruption and oppression, he said.