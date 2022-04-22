ASI, 6 cops suspended for taking away relief goods provided for fire hit villagers

Seven policemen, including an ASI were suspended for allegedly taking away relief supplies provided by NGOs for fire hit villagers of Mehar, district Dadu on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Seven policemen, including an ASI were suspended for allegedly taking away relief supplies provided by NGOs for fire hit villagers of Mehar, district Dadu on Friday.

The SSP Dadu Irfan Ali Samo directed the in-charge Complaints Cell Inspector Nazir Ahmad Mallah to investigate the personnel involved in carrying away relief goods provided for the fire hit people of village Faiz Muhammad Daryani and submit a report to him within two days.

The SSP has taken notice of the video clips circulated on social media and electronic media and asked for conducting impartial inquiry of the matter so that action could be initiated against responsible personnel.

Meanwhile, an ASI and 6 other Police personnel of Rapid Response Force were placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending inquiry into their conduct.

As per office order, the ASI Muhammad Ismail Soomro of RRF, police constables Pervaiz Ahmed, Kashif Hussain, Muhammad Hussain, Asad Ali, Waheed Ali and Kafeel Ahmed were suspended with immediate effect and they were directed to report to Police Lines Dadu.

All the suspended officials will draw their pay and allowances as admissible under rules and they were directed not leave the headquarters without prior permission, order said.