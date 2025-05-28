Open Menu

ASI Abbasi Laid To Rest With Full Honors After Embracing Martyrdom

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2025 | 09:50 AM

ASI Abbasi laid to rest with full honors after embracing martyrdom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) The funeral prayer of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sudheer Ahmed Abbasi of Islamabad Capital Police who was martyred in the line of duty, was offered with full honors at the Police Lines Headquarters at late-night Tuesday.

An official told APP that the martyred officer was paid salute following the funeral prayer, and his body was sent to his native village, Thullah, Abbottabad, with official protocol. His burial will take place with full state honors in his hometown.

He said that the funeral was attended by senior police officers, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, officials and personnel from Islamabad Police, and the district administration.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that ASI Sudheer Ahmed Abbasi was a professional and fearless investigation officer who showed exemplary bravery by confronting dangerous dacoits without regard for his own life.

IG Rizvi said that Islamabad Police will take full care of the martyred officer’s family and ensure all necessary support.

IG Rizvi said that every officer of Islamabad Police is committed to their duty and will not shy away from any sacrifice in the line of duty.

IG Rizvi said that three senior SSPs are currently leading the operation to apprehend the culprits involved in the incident.

IG Rizvi said that the supreme sacrifice of ASI Sudheer Ahmed Abbasi will not go in vain and Islamabad Police is determined to bring the perpetrators to justice.

IG said that the entire force stands united in honoring the courage and sacrifice of their fallen comrade.

APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2025

26 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2025

1 hour ago
 Arab Media Summit 2025: Hasher bin Maktoum reflect ..

Arab Media Summit 2025: Hasher bin Maktoum reflects on media’s pastو calls fo ..

8 hours ago
 FANR reviews Barakah progress, global partnerships

FANR reviews Barakah progress, global partnerships

8 hours ago
 UAE Embassy condemns car-ramming attack in Liverpo ..

UAE Embassy condemns car-ramming attack in Liverpool

9 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed, Latifa bint Mohammed attend ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed, Latifa bint Mohammed attend 24th Arab Media Award ceremony

10 hours ago
Sharjah private schools performance sees unprecede ..

Sharjah private schools performance sees unprecedented improvement

10 hours ago
 Al-Sudais directs shortened Friday sermons, prayer ..

Al-Sudais directs shortened Friday sermons, prayer intervals to protect pilgrims ..

10 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Lebanon’s Minist ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Lebanon’s Ministers of Culture, Information at ..

10 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed underscores importance of joint ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed underscores importance of joint Arab efforts to enhance regio ..

10 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed officially opens Arab Media Sum ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed officially opens Arab Media Summit 2025

10 hours ago
 NA committee on National Food Security meets, revi ..

NA committee on National Food Security meets, reviews UAF’s role in boosting f ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan