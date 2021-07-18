ASI among 2 suspended

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Two police officials including an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) were suspended on the charge of abuse of powers and taking illegal gratification.

Police said on Sunday that SP Jaranwala received complaints that ASI Zaigham Abbas Baloch and Muharrar police post Buchiana Nasrullah Aura were receiving illegal gratification in shape of "Monthly" from various shopkeepers for allowing them to continue illicit gas decanting business.

Taking serious notice on complaints, SP Jaranwala Rizwan Tariq suspended both police officials.

Further departmental action was underway.