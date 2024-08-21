Open Menu

ASI Among 3 Cops Suspended For 'corruption'

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ASI among 3 cops suspended for 'corruption'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has suspended three policemen including an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) over abuse of power and corruption charges.

A spokesman said here on Wednesday that the police officials of Madina Town police station including ASI Qaim Din, Constable Amir Hussain and Constable Rizwan had allegedly implicated a citizen Dr Fahad in an illicit weapon holding case and detained his friend in illegal confinement.

Later, they released the victims after receiving Rs. 200,000.

After receiving complaints of corruption and abuse of powers, the CPO Faisalabad took strict notice and suspended the ASI and both constables. Further departmental action was under progress, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Corruption Faisalabad Police Police Station Progress Weapon

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

3 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

3 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

3 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

3 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

3 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

3 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

3 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

3 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

3 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

3 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan