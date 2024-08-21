ASI among 3 cops suspended for 'corruption'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has suspended three policemen including an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) over abuse of power and corruption charges.

A spokesman said here on Wednesday that the police officials of Madina Town police station including ASI Qaim Din, Constable Amir Hussain and Constable Rizwan had allegedly implicated a citizen Dr Fahad in an illicit weapon holding case and detained his friend in illegal confinement.

Later, they released the victims after receiving Rs. 200,000.

After receiving complaints of corruption and abuse of powers, the CPO Faisalabad took strict notice and suspended the ASI and both constables. Further departmental action was under progress, spokesman added.