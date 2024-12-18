ASI Among 3 Police Officials Dismissed
Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 11:09 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has dismissed three police officials including an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) on charge of their involvement in corruption and abuse of powers.
Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that the CPO had ordered an inquiry against ASI Tahir Shabbir, Constable Tasadduq Murtaza and Constable Ghulam Abbas after receiving complaints about their involvement in corruption and abuse of powers and the inquiry officer proved these officials guilty.
Hence, on the basis of inquiry report, the CPO removed ASI Tahir Shabbir, Constable Tasadduq Murtaza and Constable Ghulam Abbas from service by adopting zero-tolerance policy against corrupt, negligent and delinquent elements, he added.
