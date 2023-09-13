ASI among two arrested on robbery charges

Thikriwala police claimed to have arrested two persons including an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) and a police Razakar on robbery charges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Thikriwala police claimed to have arrested two persons including an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) and a police Razakar on robbery charges.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that ASI Shabbir Ahmad along with his accomplice Mujahid Ali were busy in looting the travelers and passersby after erecting a picket in police uniform on a link road near Chak No.

77-JB Mullanpura.

Receiving information, a team of Thikriwala police reached at the spot and arrested both accused red handed along with booty.

ASI Shabbir Ahmad was appointed at Factory Area police station while Mujahid Ali was a police Razakar who was also working with him.

The police locked both accused behind bars after registering a case while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.