Open Menu

ASI Among Two Arrested On Robbery Charges

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2023 | 08:54 PM

ASI among two arrested on robbery charges

Thikriwala police claimed to have arrested two persons including an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) and a police Razakar on robbery charges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Thikriwala police claimed to have arrested two persons including an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) and a police Razakar on robbery charges.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that ASI Shabbir Ahmad along with his accomplice Mujahid Ali were busy in looting the travelers and passersby after erecting a picket in police uniform on a link road near Chak No.

77-JB Mullanpura.

Receiving information, a team of Thikriwala police reached at the spot and arrested both accused red handed along with booty.

ASI Shabbir Ahmad was appointed at Factory Area police station while Mujahid Ali was a police Razakar who was also working with him.

The police locked both accused behind bars after registering a case while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Robbery Progress

Recent Stories

ATC starts process to declare 16 PTI leaders, work ..

ATC starts process to declare 16 PTI leaders, workers proclaimed offenders

1 minute ago
 Woman shot dead in Faislabad

Woman shot dead in Faislabad

1 minute ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Police’s Geno ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Police’s Genome Centre

10 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Kuwait’s Deputy P ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and holds far-ra ..

10 minutes ago
 MoHAP to unveil children’s vaccine to Al Hosn ap ..

MoHAP to unveil children’s vaccine to Al Hosn app

10 minutes ago
 Expo City Dubai launches second phase of Shamsa To ..

Expo City Dubai launches second phase of Shamsa Townhouses as first phase sells ..

10 minutes ago
Following successful pilot at Abu Dhabi Accountabi ..

Following successful pilot at Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority, Supreme Audit ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE-Iraq Joint Committee holds tenth session

UAE-Iraq Joint Committee holds tenth session

11 minutes ago
 UAF, FMC to make coordinated efforts for precision ..

UAF, FMC to make coordinated efforts for precision agriculture

18 minutes ago
 President POA updates on Pak Contingent for 19th A ..

President POA updates on Pak Contingent for 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China

24 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber hosts second event in ..

Dubai International Chamber hosts second event in Global Expansion Series to dri ..

26 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mirpurkhas pledges improved health ca ..

Commissioner Mirpurkhas pledges improved health care facilities

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan