ASI Among Two Held For Drug Trafficking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 03:40 PM

ASI among two held for drug trafficking

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Sadr police claimed on Sunday to have arrested an ASI and his accomplice on the charge of drug pushing.

ASI Mian Ejaz of Chak No.142-KB along with Gulfam alias Gullu was carrying narcotics when they were intercepted by a police headed by DSP Sadr Circle Jamshaid Iqbal Nasir Chishti at a picket near Chak No.

236-RB.

During search, the police recovered more than 1 kg hashish from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

