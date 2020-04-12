ASI Among Two Held For Drug Trafficking
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Sadr police claimed on Sunday to have arrested an ASI and his accomplice on the charge of drug pushing.
ASI Mian Ejaz of Chak No.142-KB along with Gulfam alias Gullu was carrying narcotics when they were intercepted by a police headed by DSP Sadr Circle Jamshaid Iqbal Nasir Chishti at a picket near Chak No.
236-RB.
During search, the police recovered more than 1 kg hashish from their possession.
Further investigation was underway.