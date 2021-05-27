UrduPoint.com
ASI Arrested For Taking Bribe

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :An anti-corruption team Thursday arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Urban Area Police station in Sargodha district on the charge of taking bribe.

According to sources in the anti-corruption department, Muhammad Zafar, son of Muhammad Faqeer, had filed a complaint that ASI Masood-ul-Hassan received Rs 5,000 bribe from him in connection with a case investigation.

An anti corruption team, led by Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Muhammad Akram, conducted a surprise raid under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate Shafqat Hussain at police station and recovered the signed Currency notes from the ASI.

More Stories From Pakistan

