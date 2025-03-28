Open Menu

ASI Arrested For Taking Bribe From Colleagues

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 07:50 PM

ASI arrested for taking bribe from colleagues

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Police have arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) for taking bribe from colleagues for assigning them duties at their desired locations.

Taking notice of repeated complaints against Altaf Kareem, posted at traffic police officer Muzaffargarh, District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Rizwan Ahmed ordered an inquiry against the officer. The inquiry revealed the digital trail led straight to ASI’s mobile accounts, where clear evidence of bribery transactions was found.

Instead of following proper duty allocation procedures, the ASI had been operating a secret pay-for-posting system, exploiting his own colleagues for financial gains.

Investigations disclosed that the bribes were collected entirely through mobile banking, making it easier to track. With undeniable proof and his own confession, the officer was arrested and a case has been registered against him at Civil Lines Police Station.

Further investigations are underway against the officer, police sources added.

