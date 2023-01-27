ASI arrested in Obaid custodial murder

(@FahadShabbir)

In a breakthrough in Obaid Khan custodial murder, Swat Police arrested the accused Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Faizullah Khan on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :In a breakthrough in Obaid Khan custodial murder, Swat Police arrested the accused Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Faizullah Khan on Friday.

The accused ASI presented himself before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in Mingora Police Station wherein he was formally arrested.

All four wanted accused of the case have been arrested and murder instrument has also been recovered from them. Further investigations were in progress.

According to a spokesman of Swat Police, the JIT is determined to ensure the requirements of justice in any circumstances.