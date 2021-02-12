UrduPoint.com
ASI Arrested On Corruption Charges

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 04:50 PM

ASI arrested on corruption charges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) on charges of corruption and abuse of powers after rejection of his bail application.

An ACE spokesman said on Friday that a citizen, Waris, had filed a complaint that ASI Arshad of Samanabad police station had demanded bribe from him for a legal work in 2009.

But when he refused\, the ASI implicated him in a fabricated case by abusing his powers and altering the police record.

On his complaint, the ACE had registered a case and started investigation but the accused got an interim bail from a court in 2020. However, on Friday, his application for permanent bail was rejected.

Therefore, the ACE team, headed by Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Sheikh Nasir Abbas, arrested him.

