ASI arrested on corruption charges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) ::Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Kotwali police station on the charge of taking illegal gratification.

ACE spokesman said here on Tuesday, Zahid Mukhtar of Green Town, in his complaint stated that ASI Ifran received bribe Rs37,000/- from him to in a case and was demanding more money for quashing the case.

On complaint, a team of ACE conducted raid and nabbed ASI Irfan from Eidgah Road red-handed while receiving more bribe Rs.5,000/-. The team also recovered marked Currency notes from him. Further investigations were in progress.