ASI Arrested Over Abuse Of Power

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Tarkhani police have arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) on charge of abuse of power and torturing a citizen.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that ASI Zafar Khan of Tarkhani police station detained a citizen Muhammad Nauman of Chak No 48-GB illegally and tortured him in the police station.

A video of the torture went viral, after which the IG Punjab took notice and directed the City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad to take immediate action against the accused police officer.

The CPO directed the Tarkhani police to register a case and arrest the accused. The accused ASI was booked under Section 155-C of the Police Order 2002 and 337-K and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code.

Pakistan Faisalabad Police Punjab Police Station Sunday

