ASI arrested over corruption

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) police arrested Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Nisatabad police station on the charge of taking illegal gratification.

A spokesperson said here on Saturday that ASI Rana Maqsood had demanded bribe of Rs.

10,000/- from a citizen and after receiving complaint, Anti Corruption team under the supervision of Special Magistrate conducted a surprise raid and nabbed the official red handed while taking bribe.

The raiding team also recovered marked Currency notes from his possession.

Further investigation was underway, he added.