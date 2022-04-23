ASI Arrested Over Corruption
Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2022 | 02:14 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) police arrested Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Nisatabad police station on the charge of taking illegal gratification.
A spokesperson said here on Saturday that ASI Rana Maqsood had demanded bribe of Rs.
10,000/- from a citizen and after receiving complaint, Anti Corruption team under the supervision of Special Magistrate conducted a surprise raid and nabbed the official red handed while taking bribe.
The raiding team also recovered marked Currency notes from his possession.
Further investigation was underway, he added.