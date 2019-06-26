UrduPoint.com
ASI Arrested Over Freeing Accused

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 12:00 AM

ASI arrested over freeing accused

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) ::Khurarianwala police claimed to have arrested its assistant sub-inspector (ASI) on charge of freeing accused of a dacoity incident.

Police spokesman said that ASI Abdul Razzaq was carrying three accused of dacoity case namely Amin, Ansar and Amjad to shift them to jail when in the way, he allegedly freed them by taking illegal gratification.

Taking serious notice of the incident, City Police Officer (CPO) issued orders for immediate arrest of the accused ASI and directed the SHO Khurarianwala to submit report of the incident after probe.

Therefore, the accused ASI was arrested and further investigation is under progress.

