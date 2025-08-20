ASI Arrested Red Handed In Bribery Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2025 | 11:23 PM
A team of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Muzaffargarh circle accompanying a magistrate arrested a police officer red handed on charge of receiving Rs 10,000 illegal gratification
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) A team of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Muzaffargarh circle accompanying a magistrate arrested a police officer red handed on charge of receiving Rs 10,000 illegal gratification.
A complainant, Syed Najaf Bin Naeem, said that former ASI of PS Karam Daad Qureshi had arrested him in 2024 and had taken Rs 17600, cell phone and a motorcycle after body search.
He said, after returning from jail on bail, he asked the official to return his belongings. The ASI, however, demanded Rs 20,000 which he paid to him. But he did not fulfill his promise and demanded another Rs 10000. Upon this, the complainant approached ACE Muzaffargarh circle office and a raid was conducted under the supervision of Civil Judge Sohail Khalid. Marked Currency notes were recovered from Mujahid Hussain, the accused police official, and he was taken into custody.
