ASI booked for raping girl

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Aroop police have registered a case against an ASI for allegedly raping a young girl in Aziz colony, Sialkot road.

According to police, ASI Mubashir had entered the house of Rafiq at Aziz Colony for an investigation of a matter some couple of days ago and allegedly raped with his daughter Misbah.

While, CPO Gujranwala Rai Babar Saeed has constituted a three-member inquiry committee comprising SP Sadr Hafizur Rehman, SP Investigation Dr Rizwan and SP City Muhammad Imran to probe the matter.