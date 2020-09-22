UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ASI Booked For Raping Girl

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 07:50 PM

ASI booked for raping girl

Aroop police have registered a case against an ASI for allegedly raping a young girl in Aziz colony, Sialkot road

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Aroop police have registered a case against an ASI for allegedly raping a young girl in Aziz colony, Sialkot road.

According to police, ASI Mubashir had entered the house of Rafiq at Aziz Colony for an investigation of a matter some couple of days ago and allegedly raped with his daughter Misbah.

While, CPO Gujranwala Rai Babar Saeed has constituted a three-member inquiry committee comprising SP Sadr Hafizur Rehman, SP Investigation Dr Rizwan and SP City Muhammad Imran to probe the matter.

Related Topics

Police Road Young Gujranwala Sialkot

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy activates 2nd Future Economy Lab ser ..

9 minutes ago

Supreme Court rejects Punjab govt's appeal against ..

33 seconds ago

Maulana Tariq Jamil calls on Chief Minister Punjab ..

34 seconds ago

Six killed in different incidents

36 seconds ago

Hassan Nawaz received court notices for his father ..

37 seconds ago

French rugby president Laporte questioned over fav ..

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.