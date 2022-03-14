ASI commits suicide over domestic dispute

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Neikapura Police Station committed suicide over a domestic dispute, here on Monday

According to police, ASI Muhammad Hussain (57), posted at Neikapura police station, ended his life by shooting himself.

Heavy contingent of police including District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal reached the spot after the tragic incident.

According to a police spokesman, the ASI committed suicide over a domestic dispute.

The DPO has formed a team to investigate the incident.

