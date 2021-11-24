UrduPoint.com

ASI, Constable Shot Dead In Hayatabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 12:48 PM

ASI, Constable shot dead in Hayatabad

Two police officials were shot dead during a search operation in the vicinity of Tatara police station in posh Hayatabad area here on Wednesday morning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Two police officials were shot dead during a search operation in the vicinity of Tatara police station in posh Hayatabad area here on Wednesday morning.

According to police control, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Riaz Khan and Constable Jaffar who were accompanying a police team during a search operation based on intelligence information, were shot dead by the firing of accused present in a house.

The police team when tried to enter a suspected house, fires were shots by the accused, killing two of the cops on the spot.

Police said seven suspects possessing weapons have been arrested and shifted to Tatara police station for interrogation.

