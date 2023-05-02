UrduPoint.com

ASI, Constable Tortured For Arresting PO

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 12:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and a police constable were tortured allegedly by close associates of an accused when he was being taken to jail on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the proclaimed offender (PO), Bin Yameen, who was wanted in multiple cases was arrested from Adda Bhagal located in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

When the accused was being boarded the police van, his close associates and family members rushed to the vehicle and started beating the security officials to set him free from police custody. However, the police succeeded to keep the accused away from the reach of the attackers.

The injured ASI, registered separate cases against heirs and associates of the arrested accused for infiltrating the duty and services of the police. Further investigation was underway.

