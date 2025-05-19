Open Menu

ASI Demoted For Bribery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2025 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posted at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Police Station has been demoted after a video of him receiving a bribe surfaced.

According to official sources, District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh took immediate action and issued an order to demote ASI Shahid Nazir to the rank of Head Constable for one year.

The action was taken to uphold departmental discipline and accountability within the police force, they said.

