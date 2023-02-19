ASI dies of cardiac arrest during PSL duty

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) died of cardiac arrest while performing security duty during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Multan cricket Stadium on Sunday.

According to police sources, ASI Muhammad Aslam Incharge "Mall Khana" police of District Vehari was deployed at Multan on security duty during the ongoing PSL.

On Sunday, he was on his duty point during the match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United when he received a cardiac attack and died on the spot.

Rescue officials shifted the body to a nearby hospital from where the body was sent to Vehari.