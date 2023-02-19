UrduPoint.com

ASI Dies Of Cardiac Arrest During PSL Duty

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2023 | 06:50 PM

ASI dies of cardiac arrest during PSL duty

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) died of cardiac arrest while performing security duty during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Multan cricket Stadium on Sunday.

According to police sources, ASI Muhammad Aslam Incharge "Mall Khana" police of District Vehari was deployed at Multan on security duty during the ongoing PSL.

On Sunday, he was on his duty point during the match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United when he received a cardiac attack and died on the spot.

Rescue officials shifted the body to a nearby hospital from where the body was sent to Vehari.

Related Topics

Cricket Multan Attack Police Pakistan Super League Died Vehari Sunday Islamabad United From Multan Sultans

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed meets with President of Turkmeni ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets with President of Turkmenistan

56 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversati ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversation on state of e-commerce mark ..

2 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends opening of IWAM 2023

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends opening of IWAM 2023

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

10 hours ago
 Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to ..

Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to PL top as Manchester City sli ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.