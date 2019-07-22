ASI Dismissed, 2 Officers Suspended In Sargodha
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) : District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera has announced different punishments for three policemen including two sub-inspectors over negligent behaviour, using unfair means and corruption charges.
A police spokesman said on Monday that during a hearing at Attendant Room, DPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera dismissed Assistant Sub-Inspector Riaz Ahmad Rajar from service after corruption charges were proved against him.
On proving the charges of using unfair means and defective investigation, the DPO also suspended two sub-inspectors including Mehmood Hashmat and Saqlain and directed them to report at the Police Lines Sargodha.