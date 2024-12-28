ASI Dismissed From Service
Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) A police officer in Layyah has been dismissed from service following a departmental inquiry,here on Saturday. According to police sources, District Police Officer (DPO) Layyah,Muhammad Waseem issued orders for the termination of ASI Tariq Niazi after allegations against him were substantiated during the investigation.
ASI Tariq faced accusations of opening fire at a checkpoint,injuring several young men.
The inquiry committee thoroughly examined the matter and concluded that the officer was guilty of misconduct.
This dismissal underscores the commitment of Layyah police to accountability and ensuring that law enforcement personnel adhere to professional standards.
