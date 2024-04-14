ASI Dismissed Over Graft Charges
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran dismissed Assistant Sub-inspector
from service for his alleged involvement in taking bribe from citizens.
Police said on Sunday that ASI Rashid Gujjar of Satellite Town police station was
involved in several cases of taking bribe from citizens.
After an inquiry, he was
found guilty in receiving an amount of Rs 4.5 million from a citizen in a case.
In the light of inquiry report, the DPO dismissed the accused ASI from service.
