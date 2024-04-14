ASI dismissed over graft charges

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran dismissed Assistant Sub-inspector

from service for his alleged involvement in taking bribe from citizens.

Police said on Sunday that ASI Rashid Gujjar of Satellite Town police station was

involved in several cases of taking bribe from citizens.

After an inquiry, he was

found guilty in receiving an amount of Rs 4.5 million from a citizen in a case.

In the light of inquiry report, the DPO dismissed the accused ASI from service.