UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ASI Escorting Anti-polio Workers Shot Dead In Bannu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 10:07 PM

ASI escorting anti-polio workers shot dead in Bannu

An Assistant Sub Inspector on duty for security of anti-polio workers was gunned down by unknown attackers near Dogar Umerzai area of District Bannu on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :An Assistant Sub Inspector on duty for security of anti-polio workers was gunned down by unknown attackers near Dogar Umerzai area of District Bannu on Wednesday.

The funeral prayer of the martyred policemen was offered at Police Lines Bannu attended by District Police Officer Wasim Riaz, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Zubair Niazi, besides large numbers of police jawans, army officials and area citizenry.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Wasim Riaz said the sacrifices rendered by the martyred ASI Akheer Zaman would never be go waste. He said we all equally share the grief with bereaved family members and will support them in any situation.

Related Topics

Bannu Army Police Prayer Family All Share

Recent Stories

Ajman DED launches &#039;The Best&#039; competitio ..

1 hour ago

Putin Invites First Deputy Chair of Military-Indus ..

2 minutes ago

New gas pipeline to be laid down with cost of Rs 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Moldova's President-Elect Sandu Says Incumbent Dod ..

2 minutes ago

Urs celebrations of Baba Mauj Darya, Baba Shah Chi ..

2 minutes ago

Pivac makes nine changes for Wales v Italy clash

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.