ASI escorting anti-polio workers shot dead in Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :An Assistant Sub Inspector on duty for security of anti-polio workers was gunned down by unknown attackers near Dogar Umerzai area of District Bannu on Wednesday.

The funeral prayer of the martyred policemen was offered at Police Lines Bannu attended by District Police Officer Wasim Riaz, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Zubair Niazi, besides large numbers of police jawans, army officials and area citizenry.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Wasim Riaz said the sacrifices rendered by the martyred ASI Akheer Zaman would never be go waste. He said we all equally share the grief with bereaved family members and will support them in any situation.