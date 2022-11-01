UrduPoint.com

ASI Examinations To Start From November 15

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2022 | 08:37 PM

ASI examinations to start from November 15

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission on Tuesday scheduled competitive examination for the posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) under Fast Track Promotion Quota) in Police Department and Assistant Sub Inspector (Traffic Wardens) (BPS-11) from November 15 to 22, 2022 (excluding Saturday and Sunday).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission on Tuesday scheduled competitive examination for the posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) under Fast Track Promotion Quota) in Police Department and Assistant Sub Inspector (Traffic Wardens) (BPS-11) from November 15 to 22, 2022 (excluding Saturday and Sunday).

According to a handout issued by the office of Controller of Examination Conduct, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission, date sheets, details of examination centers and roll numbers have been uploaded on the commission's website www.

kppsc.gov.pk which can be downloaded accordingly.

No individual admission letter and roll number slip would be issued to any candidate separately. If any candidate does not get intimation through the website, SMS or E-mail regarding his and her test, he/she may get their status confirmed from the office before the conduct of examination on telephone numbers 091-9214131-92129750-9213563 (Ext: No. 102/203/105 ) on any working day.

Related Topics

Police Traffic May November Sunday SMS From KPPSC

Recent Stories

Monkeypox still global health emergency: WHO

Monkeypox still global health emergency: WHO

7 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Government Dismisses CEO of State Energy ..

Ukrainian Government Dismisses CEO of State Energy Company Naftogaz - Lawmaker

7 minutes ago
 Ayaz Sadiq takes charge as Federal Minister for La ..

Ayaz Sadiq takes charge as Federal Minister for Law, Justice

7 minutes ago
 HEC launches 'National Youth Helpline' to provide ..

HEC launches 'National Youth Helpline' to provide counseling services to youth

7 minutes ago
 SCO Members Standing Against Trade Barriers That T ..

SCO Members Standing Against Trade Barriers That Threaten World Economy - Commun ..

11 minutes ago
 National Assembly body on religious affairs discus ..

National Assembly body on religious affairs discuss 'Zaireen Management Policy'

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.