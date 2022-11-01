ASI examinations to start from November 15

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission on Tuesday scheduled competitive examination for the posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) under Fast Track Promotion Quota) in Police Department and Assistant Sub Inspector (Traffic Wardens) (BPS-11) from November 15 to 22, 2022 (excluding Saturday and Sunday).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission on Tuesday scheduled competitive examination for the posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) under Fast Track Promotion Quota) in Police Department and Assistant Sub Inspector (Traffic Wardens) (BPS-11) from November 15 to 22, 2022 (excluding Saturday and Sunday).

According to a handout issued by the office of Controller of Examination Conduct, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission, date sheets, details of examination centers and roll numbers have been uploaded on the commission's website www.

kppsc.gov.pk which can be downloaded accordingly.

No individual admission letter and roll number slip would be issued to any candidate separately. If any candidate does not get intimation through the website, SMS or E-mail regarding his and her test, he/she may get their status confirmed from the office before the conduct of examination on telephone numbers 091-9214131-92129750-9213563 (Ext: No. 102/203/105 ) on any working day.