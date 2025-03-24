ASI Faces Inquiry Over Leaked Audio
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2025 | 08:37 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) District Police Officer Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan has taken strict notice of a viral video featuring inappropriate remarks made during a phone call by an ASI of Rangpur police station.
According to a police spokesperson, ASI Muhammad Khizar has been issued a show-cause notice following the incident.
In response to the controversy, the DSP City has been appointed as the inquiry officer to investigate the matter thoroughly.
The police spokesperson further stated that departmental action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry report. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to upholding professionalism and accountability within the force.
