ASI gunned down by unknown terrorists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Assistant Sub Inspector of Police, Ghani Subhan was gunned down by unknown terrorists when he was on way to his home after offering Ishaa prayer on Dora Road in the jurisdiction of Bhana Mari Police Station on Sunday.

According to details, martyred ASI was deployed in Mathra Police Station and was on leave.

While coming back home from a mosque the unknown bike riders opened indiscriminate fire on him. As a result the deceased succumbed to injuries on the spot while attackers managed to flee from the crime scene.

Police teams rushed to the spot just after receiving information and collected evidence from crime scene after shifting the body to hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile CCPO Abbas Ahsan accompanied by other officers visited the crime scene and expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of ASI.

He said the anti-state elements can never dent our morals and killers of martyred ASI would soon be arrested.

The funeral prayer of martyred ASI has been offered in Police Lines where the high-ups of police department were present.