ASI Held For Taking Bribe
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 07:50 PM
OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Anti-corruption establishment (ACE) claimed on Saturday to have arrested an ASI red-handed for taking bribe.
Circle Officer Anti-corruption Afzal Khan along with Magistrate conducted a raid at Chorasta Mian Khan police station and arrested an ASI for taking bribe of Rs 15,000 from a woman Parveen.
The accused have been sent behind the bars.