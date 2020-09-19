ASI held for taking bribe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Anti-corruption establishment (ACE) claimed on Saturday to have arrested an ASI red-handed for taking bribe.

Circle Officer Anti-corruption Afzal Khan along with Magistrate conducted a raid at Chorasta Mian Khan police station and arrested an ASI for taking bribe of Rs 15,000 from a woman Parveen.

The accused have been sent behind the bars.