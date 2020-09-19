UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ASI Held For Taking Bribe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 07:50 PM

ASI held for taking bribe

Anti-corruption establishment (ACE) claimed on Saturday to have arrested an ASI red-handed for taking bribe

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Anti-corruption establishment (ACE) claimed on Saturday to have arrested an ASI red-handed for taking bribe.

Circle Officer Anti-corruption Afzal Khan along with Magistrate conducted a raid at Chorasta Mian Khan police station and arrested an ASI for taking bribe of Rs 15,000 from a woman Parveen.

The accused have been sent behind the bars.

Related Topics

Police Station Afzal Khan Women From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister visits Aafi Bandh remote district o ..

5 seconds ago

Several Arrests Made at Unauthorized Women's March ..

7 seconds ago

BISE Faisalabad declares matric results

8 seconds ago

Ethiopia Files Terrorism Charges Against Prominent ..

10 seconds ago

Emirates increases services to Bahrain with second ..

50 minutes ago

DEWA presents an exceptional simulated reality exp ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.