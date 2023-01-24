UrduPoint.com

ASI Held For Taking Bribe

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ASI held for taking bribe

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) for taking a bribe from a person.

The ACE authorities said on Tuesday that Abdul Aleem Khan of Muhallah Chachami, Bhakar, through his application to Regional Director Asma Ijaz Cheema, said ASI Abid Magsi of City police station demanded Rs 10,000 as a bribe for a case which was under his investigation.

Circle Officer Anti Corruption Bhakar Shahzad Faiz under the supervision of Civil Judge Fiyaz Ahmadconducted a raid at the City police station and caught the accused red handed besidesrecovering the amount.

Pakistan

