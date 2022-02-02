ASI held for taking bribe in sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) caught an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) red-handed getting bribe money.

A spokesperson said on Wednesday that Circle Officer ACE Safdar Hussain had received a complaint that a policeman had demanded money from a citizen.

He, along with a judicial magistrate and his team, took action and arrested ASI Iftikhar Ahmed of City Daska Police Station when was receiving Rs.10,000 bribe money.

An FIR was registered against the accused.