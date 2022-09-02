UrduPoint.com

ASI Injured Due To Open Firing During Snap Checking

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2022 | 12:10 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Hyderabad police was injured when unknown suspects opened the fire on the police at a snap checking spot near New Sabzi Mandi area.

The SHO Pinyari police station Abdul Karim Abbassi informed here on Thursday that the ASI Gul Hassan was on duty at the snap checking when the incident happened.

He added that the police signaled 3 suspects riding on a motorbike to stop but in a bid to escape they opened the fire on the police.

The ASI sustained a gunshot to his arm and was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the surgery.

According to the SHO, the unidentified assailants escaped from the spot.

"A police mobile was on routine snap checking when that incident happened," he said.

The SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh and other police officers reached the hospital to inquire about the health of the ASI.

Separately, a citizen was injured when he resisted a mugging attempt on a road in Massu Bhurgari area near the National Highways here on Thursday.

According to the Chalgari police, the unknown robbers shot Abdul Majeed Nizamani, who was travelling from Hyderabad to Dadu district.

The injured person was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.

