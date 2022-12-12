UrduPoint.com

ASI Injured In 'terrorist Attack' On Checkpost

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ASI injured in 'terrorist attack' on checkpost

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :An assistant sub-inspector got injured on Monday when terrorists attacked a checkpost in 'Takwara' area of Tehsil Kulachi.

According to a police spokesperson, ASI Shah Walli Ullah was inspecting the ongoing work at the checkpost when two unknown armed motorcyclists opened fire at the checkpost.

As a result, the ASI got injured in the attack while the attackers managed to flee from the scene.

The injured ASI was immediately shifted to the district headquarters hospital (DHQ) Dera where his condition is said to be out of danger.

Later, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Saleem Marwat visited the DHQ to inquire about the health of the injured ASI.

The RPO personally reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the injured policeman and asked the hospital administration to provide the best medical facilities to him.

Speaking on this occasion, the RPO said the policemen perform exemplary performances without caring for their lives.

He said the high morale and determination of the young policemen were valuable asset for the police force. He said the action against terrorists and criminal elements would be continued indiscriminately.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Police Young Criminals From Best

Recent Stories

The Islamic Advisory Group Holds its Ninth Meeting ..

The Islamic Advisory Group Holds its Ninth Meeting at OIC General Secretariat in ..

6 minutes ago
 Before 2022 Comes to a Close, realme’s Last Sale ..

Before 2022 Comes to a Close, realme’s Last Sale of the Year Goes Live

6 minutes ago
 PM reiterates Pakistan's unflinching support to pe ..

PM reiterates Pakistan's unflinching support to people of IIOJK, Palestine

20 minutes ago
 Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Prime Suspect ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Prime Suspect handed over to police on ten- ..

1 hour ago
 LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

1 hour ago
 "Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

"Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.