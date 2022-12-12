ASI injured in 'terrorist attack' on checkpost

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :An assistant sub-inspector got injured on Monday when terrorists attacked a checkpost in 'Takwara' area of Tehsil Kulachi.

According to a police spokesperson, ASI Shah Walli Ullah was inspecting the ongoing work at the checkpost when two unknown armed motorcyclists opened fire at the checkpost.

As a result, the ASI got injured in the attack while the attackers managed to flee from the scene.

The injured ASI was immediately shifted to the district headquarters hospital (DHQ) Dera where his condition is said to be out of danger.

Later, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Saleem Marwat visited the DHQ to inquire about the health of the injured ASI.

The RPO personally reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the injured policeman and asked the hospital administration to provide the best medical facilities to him.

Speaking on this occasion, the RPO said the policemen perform exemplary performances without caring for their lives.

He said the high morale and determination of the young policemen were valuable asset for the police force. He said the action against terrorists and criminal elements would be continued indiscriminately.