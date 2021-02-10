ASI jailed for seven years for accepting bribe

(@fidahassanain)

Sargodha’s ASI Riaz Ahmed had accepted receiving Rs 50,000 bribe to favor an applicant during investigation of a matter.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2021) An Anti-Corruption Court sentenced a seven-year jail to an Assistant Sub-inspector for accepting bribe of Rs 50,000 on Wednesday.

The court also imposed fine of Rs 200,000 fine upon the convict.

Senior Special Judge Anti-Corruption Sohaib Ahmed announced the verdict after hearing arguments of both sides.

The Anti-Corruption department arrested accused red-handed while receiving bribe from a man. The convict would undergo three months additional imprisonment if he failed to pay the fine Rs 200,000.