ASI Jailed For Seven Years For Accepting Bribe
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 04:35 PM
Sargodha’s ASI Riaz Ahmed had accepted receiving Rs 50,000 bribe to favor an applicant during investigation of a matter.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2021) An Anti-Corruption Court sentenced a seven-year jail to an Assistant Sub-inspector for accepting bribe of Rs 50,000 on Wednesday.
The court also imposed fine of Rs 200,000 fine upon the convict.
Senior Special Judge Anti-Corruption Sohaib Ahmed announced the verdict after hearing arguments of both sides.
Sargodha Police’s ASI Riaz Ahmed accepted Rs 50,000 bribe.
The Anti-Corruption department arrested accused red-handed while receiving bribe from a man. The convict would undergo three months additional imprisonment if he failed to pay the fine Rs 200,000.