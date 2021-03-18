ASI killed, constable injured in Akbarpura shootout

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Police was shot dead and his fellow constable was injured in Akbarpura area of district Nowshera when some unidentified gunmen opened indiscriminate firing over the car, the two Policemen were on board, police control confirmed here Thursday.

Both the victims were rushed to Lady Reading Hospital where the injured policeman was admitted while the body of Shaheed ASI was handed over to his heirs after postmortem.

Later the funeral prayer of slain ASI was held at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines here, which was also attended by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan, DPO Nowhsera Mohammad Iqbal and SSP Investigation Nosher Khan including other policemen.

A special police contingent also presented salute to the martyred ASI besides laying wreath on his coffin. A fateha was offered for the departed soul of the deceased.