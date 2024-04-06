Open Menu

ASI Killed In Bajaur IED Blast

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2024 | 10:36 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police was killed when his vehicle was targeted with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Mamund area of Bajaur district on Saturday.

According to private news channel, the police said that an improvised explosive device targeted police officials in Lwee Mamund, Bajaur injuring police sub-inspector and constable.

Later, the assistant sub inspector, who was critically injured, succumbed to injuries at the hospital, they said.

The police collected evidence from the scene and started investigation into the incident.

