ASI killed in road accident in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was killed in a road accident in the area of Dijkot police station

Police spokesman said on Thursday that Abdul Qayyum of Chak No 85-GB was deputed as an ASI in City Gojra police station.

He was going on duty point from his house when his car was hit by another car near Chak No 277-RB Sitilan.

As a result, ASI Abdul Qayyum received serious injuries and died on-the-spot.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.