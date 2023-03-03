ASI killed on road

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :An assistant sub–inspector was killed when two motorcycles collided with each other in Laxiaan Police limits on Friday.

Police said ASI Muhammad Ashraf and Reader to Assistant Superintendent Police City circle Sargodha were travelling on a motorcycle when they collided with another bike.

Resultantly, Ashraf died on the spot.

Police and Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the body to a local hospital.