ASI Killed, Two Injured In Swabi's Grenade Attack: Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2023 | 09:20 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :An Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police was killed and two other constables injured during a grenade attack in Swabi district.

The Swabi police spokesman told APP on Saturday that the incident occurred at Yar Hussain Road when an unknown accused threw a hand grenade at the policemen's car, killing ASI Sahar Hussain and leaving constables Ejaz and Gul Naseeb as injured.

The police were performing beat duties in Yar Hussain Bazaar before Iftar to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the area and avoid any untoward incident. He said they came under attack when they were on a way to the police station.

Gul Naseeb sustained critical injuries while Ejaz's condition was out of danger. The injured were shifted to the hospital.

Search operation for the arrest of the accused started.

