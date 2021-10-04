UrduPoint.com

ASI Kills Man For Sharing Posts Against Him In Lakki

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 04:36 PM

The In-charge police post Lakki City on Monday shot dead a man for posting content against him on social media in Dalokhel area of Lakki Marwat district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The In-charge police post Lakki City on Monday shot dead a man for posting content against him on social media in Dalokhel area of Lakki Marwat district.

According to Police, one Hanif Shah of Abakhel lodged a report with police that he along with his father Aalmin Shah and another person Haroon Rashid were with a friend in Dalokhel area when ASI Naveed Nawaz along with his brother Umar Gul came and fired to death his father Aalmin Shah.

He further told the police that his deceased father had posted some content against the ASI on Facebook for harassing and blackmailing local boys. Police said the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs while investigation into the case was started.

